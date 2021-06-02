CNBC Pro

These clean energy stocks are set to benefit from an influx of investor cash, Jefferies says

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
choja | E+ | Getty Images

Clean-tech stocks have stumbled recently following eye-popping returns in 2020, but the space continues to attract investing dollars and should benefit from growing consumer interest, according to Jefferies.

The firm noted that the energy transition theme has seen the biggest growth in assets under management for thematic funds this year.

With these companies set to play an increasingly prominent role thanks to factors including supportive policies, Jefferies said it remains one of the firm's preferred investing themes for the remainder of the year.

