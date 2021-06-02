Jefferies, Cowen initiate Vimeo with positive ratings, say enterprise business will drive growth

Wall Street is warming up to the newly independent Vimeo, with two investment firms initiating coverage of the stock on Wednesday with positive ratings.

The video company was spun off from IAC last month and is now traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of about $6.6 billion. The stock tumbled in its first few days on the market but has regained ground in the previous two sessions.

Cowen and Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with ratings of outperform and buy, respectively, with both firms pointing to Vimeo's potential in the enterprise video space.