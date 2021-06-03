25 states have introduced personal finance education legislation so far this year

Lee Jimenez, a teacher at Indian Hill Elementary School in Cincinnati, Ohio, discusses credit cards and methods of payments with his 3rd grade class using online financial education curriculum SmartPath.

There's been an extra push to get personal finance education into high schools across the country this year, following the coronavirus pandemic.

So far in 2021, 25 states in the U.S. have introduced legislation that would add personal finance education to their high school curriculum, according to Next Gen Personal Finance's bill tracker.

Bills in Arkansas, Hawaii and Nebraska have been passed this year and signed into law. Bills in four more states — Colorado, Nevada, Rhode Island and Texas — have passed and are awaiting governors' signatures.

"In recent years, I haven't seen this many [bills] that have been significant and that have made it to the governor's desk," said Tim Ranzetta, founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, a personal finance education non-profit.

More from Invest in You:

How to boost your credit score and get a low mortgage rate

Young military families tap veteran benefits to buy homes

Doing some post-pandemic spending? Make these money moves

Personal finance education in the U.S.

Seven states — Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Utah, North Carolina and Mississippi — have what Next Gen Personal Finance refers to as the gold standard of personal finance education: a standalone half-semester course that focuses on only personal finance. Beyond that, some 21 states require some personal finance education, but say it can be incorporated into another course.

If all the bills proposed this year pass, Nebraska and Rhode Island would join the gold ranks. Texas' bill is close — it doesn't require that the personal finance education be in a standalone course.