Biden to put anti-corruption efforts at center of foreign policy, with focus on crypto and cybersecurity

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2021.

The memo is important because it publicly notifies federal agencies that they need to "up their anti-corruption game," said an administration official, speaking to reporters on background about the directive.

The instructions will come in the form of a National Security Study Memorandum released Thursday, the first of Biden's presidency. The memo formally establishes the fight against corruption as a core national security interest of the United States.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is placing global anti-corruption efforts at the center of U.S. foreign policy, issuing a new directive to federal agencies to prioritize efforts to identify and tackle corruption.

The official said major parts of the directive will be focused on financial crimes, including steps to modernize existing anti-corruption laws to confront cryptocurrencies and cybercrime.

"We are looking at crypto as a means of illicit finance," the officials said, "but by no means are these new steps limited to new technologies like crypto."

The official also said the effort would involve updates to the Bank Secrecy Act, currently the chief vehicle to compel transparency in how money moves through financial institutions.

"We'll be looking for ideas of how to modernize these systems to respond to new technologies," the official said.

The anti-corruption fight is part of a broader shift underway towards a new "foreign policy for the middle class." The strategy, devised in part by Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, emphasizes how foreign policy and domestic policy can be integrated into a new middle ground between the traditional conservative and liberal approaches to global affairs.

Foreign policy for the middle class aims to ensure that globalization, trade, human rights and military might are all harnessed for the benefit of working Americans, not solely for billionaires and multinational corporations, but not for abstract ideological reasons, either.