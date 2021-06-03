Daily U.S. Covid case counts remain below 20,000 as country averages 1.1 million vaccine shots per day

The level of average daily Covid cases remained below 20,000 for the third straight day Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, federal data shows the pace of daily reported vaccinations fell to a seven-day average of 1.1 million, the lowest level in months. White House Covid data director Cyrus Shahpar wrote in a tweet Wednesday that the Memorial Day holiday is responsible for lower vaccine administration and a lag in reporting.

About 51% of the total U.S. population and 63% of American adults have received one vaccine shot or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. Covid cases

The U.S. is reporting an average of roughly 16,300 infections per day over the past week, according to Hopkins data. Many states did not report data on Memorial Day and may still be in the process of clearing their backlogs.