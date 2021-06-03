Employees looking to quit post-pandemic? Here's how to keep them.

Vlad Lapich, with tech startup company Fast, works on his computer on the first day back in the office on March 24, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Just as the country is opening back up, and companies are figuring out plans to return workers to the office, at least some of the time, they have a new worry on the horizon: a talent drain. A recent survey done by Morning Consult on behalf of Prudential polled 2,000 adults working full-time. It found that 87% of American workers who have been working remotely during the pandemic would prefer to continue working remotely at least one day a week, post-pandemic. Among all workers, 68% say a hybrid workplace model is best. But here's the kicker: 42% of current remote workers say if their employer doesn't continue to offer remote work options long-term, they'll look for a job at a company that does. To avoid this wave of departures, companies need to rethink not only how they operate in a post-pandemic world, but what it's going to take to attract and retain the best talent. Employees haven't been shy about answering that question. In pulse surveys, formal studies and other research, chief human resources officers say that the number one thing employees are looking for now is flexibility. A research report released at the end of May from Accenture, the global professional services company, further amplifies this point. It found that 83% of the people it surveyed said a hybrid work model—where they're able to work remotely between 25% and 75% of the time—is optimal. Tallo, a talent development platform, surveyed Gen Z, the youngest generation in the workforce, and found that 63% are most interested in working in a hybrid setting, 27% want to work in the office fulltime, and 8% want to work fully remotely. Employees have spent the past year holed up at home, doing their jobs remotely while also balancing all the demands of family life—often right in the next room. But these past 15 months have also given workers ample time to sort through what's important in their lives and how they want to move forward in the next five or 10 years (hint: it's not commuting). As a result, a growing number of people are deciding that now that the threat of the pandemic is finally decreasing, it's a good time to look for a new job that will afford them the kind of work/life balance they're seeking.

Competing for talent everywhere

Jim Dunn, chief people and culture officer at Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health and a Workforce Executive Council (WEC) member, has seen all the surveys. He believes this potential talent drain—what's being dubbed by some as "the great resignation"—is a growing problem that companies can't afford to dismiss. "I'm seeing it first-hand in my own HR department," he says. "I've lost three teammates to other health systems that are outside the Charlotte area. They're in California and New York but they're allowing people to continue to work remotely right here from Charlotte." And although about 11,000 of Atrium's 70,000 employees are currently working remotely, and more than half of those workers will be able to remain remote even when Atrium's offices open back up, Dunn says his colleagues' departures signify one thing for companies: "Now the entire country is a competitor for talent."

Now the entire country is a competitor for talent. Jim Dunn, chief people and culture officer, Atrium Health

The companies that are going to win this looming talent war are the ones that cultivate cultures that best reflect what is most important to workers in a post-pandemic world. That includes not only remote and flexible schedules, but opportunities for career advancement and training, resources for mental health and well-being, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. ADM, the global food processing and commodities company, has about half of its 38,000 employees working in manufacturing and operations, explains chief human resources officer and WEC member Jennifer Weber. "Things really didn't change for those folks in the sense that we couldn't send them home because of the nature of their jobs," she says. But for the rest of ADM's workforce, the past 15 months have proven that they could enable productivity remotely.

A balanced approach