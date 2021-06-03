Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting money laundering rules, UK watchdog warns

LONDON — A "significantly high" number of cryptocurrency firms are failing to meet U.K. requirements on preventing money laundering, the country's financial services watchdog has warned.

Businesses offering crypto-related services are required to register with the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator introduced a temporary licensing regime for firms whose applications haven't yet been approved to allow them to continue trading.

The FCA said Thursday that it had pushed back the deadline for the so-called Temporary Registration Regime from July 9, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

"A significantly high number of businesses are not meeting the required standards under the Money Laundering Regulations resulting in an unprecedented number of businesses withdrawing their applications," the FCA said in a statement.

"The extended date allows cryptoasset firms to continue to carry on business whilst the FCA continues with the robust assessment being undertaken."

Just five crypto companies are currently registered with the FCA. Those include Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss' Gemini and British start-up Ziglu. There are dozens of applicants sitting on the Temporary Registration Regime list.