Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Boeing, Nvidia, SolarEdge & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Boeing as overweight.
  • Bank of America reiterates Uber as buy.
  • Evercore ISI reiterates Nvidia as a top pick.
  • Cantor upgrades Tilray to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Amazon as overweight.
  • Stifel upgrades Criteo to buy from hold.
  • Barclays upgrades Occidental Petroleum to overweight from equal weight.
  • Jefferies upgrades Take-Two to buy from hold.
  • Citi resumes Gannett as sell.
  • Citi downgrades Allstate to neutral from buy.
  • Stephens upgrades Redfin to overweight from equal weight.
  • Guggenheim initiates coverage of SolarEdge as buy.
A truck pulling an Amazon Prime branded cargo container waits beside the entrance gate at Amazon.com Inc.'s new fulfillment center in Kolbaskowo, Poland, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bartek Sadowski | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

