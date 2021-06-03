Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Boeing, Nvidia, SolarEdge & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Boeing as overweight.
- Bank of America reiterates Uber as buy.
- Evercore ISI reiterates Nvidia as a top pick.
- Cantor upgrades Tilray to buy from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Amazon as overweight.
- Stifel upgrades Criteo to buy from hold.
- Barclays upgrades Occidental Petroleum to overweight from equal weight.
- Jefferies upgrades Take-Two to buy from hold.
- Citi resumes Gannett as sell.
- Citi downgrades Allstate to neutral from buy.
- Stephens upgrades Redfin to overweight from equal weight.
- Guggenheim initiates coverage of SolarEdge as buy.
A truck pulling an Amazon Prime branded cargo container waits beside the entrance gate at Amazon.com Inc.'s new fulfillment center in Kolbaskowo, Poland, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Bartek Sadowski | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: