U.S. Treasury yields mixed ahead of economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 10 points to 1.5926% by around 2 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 11 basis points to 2.2774%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. bonds yields were mixed on Thursday morning as investors looked ahead to a upcoming economic data this week.

Investors are monitoring inflation dynamics as the U.S. economy reopens. Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, former New York Fed President William Dudley said the recent surge in inflation numbers is transitory for now, but it could become more persistent going forward.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that U.S. businesses are struggling to find enough workers and are thus offering higher wages to lure them into work.

There will be new employment figures at 8.15 a.m. ET and initial jobless claims are due at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks at 12.30 p.m. ET and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is addressing the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business.