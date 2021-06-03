Jobless claims fall below 400,000 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic

Initial jobless claims fell below 400,000 for the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic as the labor market continues to recover, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial claims fell to 385,000 for the week ended May 29, a decline from the previous week's 405,000 and below the Dow Jones estimate of 393,000.

The last time claims were lower was the week of March 14, 2020, with 256,000. The number spiked to nearly 3 million the following week and peaked at more than 6.1 million in early April as governments across the U.S. shut down businesses in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread. As vaccinations have spread and businesses have been allowed to reopen, the labor market picture has improved considerably. A report earlier Thursday morning from ADP showed private payroll growth surged by 978,000 in May. Despite the decline in weekly claims, continuing claims rose by 169,000 to 3.77 million. That data runs a week behind the headline claims numbers.