Asia stocks slip; Ant Group gets approval to operate consumer finance firm

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, with investors monitoring Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock following a major positive development for its affiliate Ant Group.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.86% while the Topix index shed 0.51%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.44%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia declined, with the S&P/ASX 200 0.17% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% lower.

Investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba after Ant Group received approval to operate a consumer finance company. That marked a major positive development for Ant in the forced restructuring of its business months after its highly anticipated debut was abruptly shelved.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its interest rate decision at 2:15 p.m. HK/SIN on Friday.