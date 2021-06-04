Asia stocks slip; Ant Group gets approval to operate consumer finance firm

- Investors will monitor Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba after Ant Group received approval to operate a consumer finance company. That marked a major positive development for Ant in the forced restructuring of its business months after its highly anticipated debut was abruptly shelved.
- Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its interest rate decision at 2:15 p.m. HK/SIN on Friday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, with investors monitoring Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock following a major positive development for its affiliate Ant Group.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.86% while the Topix index shed 0.51%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.44%.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia declined, with the S&P/ASX 200 0.17% lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% lower.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 23.34 points to 34,577.04. The S&P 500 dipped 0.36% to 4,192.85 while the Nasdaq Composite lagged, dropping 1.03% to 13,614.51.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.476 after a recent climb from below 90.3.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.32 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7655, lower than levels above $0.772 seen earlier in the week.
Oil prices dipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures fractionally lower at $71.25 per barrel. U.S. crude futures traded slightly lower at $68.76 per barrel.
