Malaysia's Covid lockdown puts 'a lot of pressure' on government finances, says minister

Malaysia's government finances are becoming "very constrained" as a surge in Covid-19 infections has once again forced the country into a lockdown, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told CNBC on Friday.

The Malaysian government has announced a new stimulus package worth 40 billion Malaysian ringgit (roughly $9.68 billion) to help businesses and households cope with another round of "total lockdown" that started on Tuesday.

That latest stimulus came on top of six prior packages worth a total 340 billion Malaysian ringgit (around $82.31 billion) rolled out over the past year. The government said the additional spending could push 2021's fiscal deficit above its target of 6% of gross domestic product.

"Certainly this is (putting) a lot of pressure on our fiscal space, but again ... we have no other options except to look at various options to support the industries, the SMEs and also the informal sectors so that they can continue with their economic activities," Azmin told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

During the June 1-14 "total lockdown," businesses offering essential services will remain open while certain segments of the manufacturing sector can operate with reduced capacity.