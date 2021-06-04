Facebook hit with new antitrust probes in the UK and EU

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone screen with the EU flag in the background.

LONDON — Regulators in the U.K. and the EU launched formal competition investigations into Facebook at the same time on Friday.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing a dominant position in the social media or digital advertising markets through its collection and use of ad data.

The CMA said it will look into whether Facebook has unfairly used the data gained from its advertising and single sign-on option, known as Facebook Login, to benefit its buying and selling platform, Facebook Marketplace, as well as its online dating service, Facebook Dating.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement: "We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook's use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors."

He added: "Any such advantage can make it harder for competing firms to succeed, including new and smaller businesses, and may reduce customer choice."