Ron Insana: The so-called Reddit Rebellion in markets is nothing more than rank speculation

Some people believe the Reddit gang bidding up meme stocks like AMC won't lead to ruin for themselves and that the movement is a positive thing for investing overall.

They are claiming once again that "this time is different." In 37 years, I have heard that terrifying refrain all too many times.

The current argument goes something like this: The legion of new, young and more aggressive stock, commodity and crypto-traders are more astute, better capitalized and better educated than their condo-flipping counterparts in 2007 or the legion of "motley fools" who day-traded internet stocks in 1999. They're brighter than those who participated in the "mutual fund mania" of the late 1960s or the poor souls who walked into "bucket shops" off the street in 1929, and there is simply no comparison to what's happening today.

I can't say this more plainly: This time is absolutely 1,000% not different and the reasoning of many claiming it is, is fatally flawed.

What's going on among Robinhood traders, members of the so-called "Reddit Rebellion," is rank speculation. I think we can admit as much.

Some suggest these traders are more sophisticated because they are trading options and that new innovations like commission-free trading and technologies allow these individuals to level the playing field with the pros.

I'm not sure that understanding implied volatility is the driving force behind most of the meme stocks today. Momentum and the lure of easy money may well be.