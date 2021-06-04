Tencent bans nose picking, spanking and other 'violations' on its WeChat livestreaming service

A smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps WeChat and others seen on the screen on June 29 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

GUANGZHOU, China — If you were thinking about picking your nose or putting underwear over your head while livestreaming on WeChat, think again.

Tencent runs WeChat, a messaging app that is used by over a billion people. The app is an integral part of daily life in China and can be used for everything from payments to booking flights. Last year, Tencent launched a live broadcasting feature called "Channels."

In a bid to clean up the platform, the Chinese technology giant published a list of dozens of common "violations" on its platform which it had found through monitoring Channels.

So-called "vulgar" content is prohibited. This includes any actions with sexual provocation such as "seductive lip licking" and focusing the camera on "sensitive" parts of the body. Spanking is also prohibited.

Fortune telling, picking your nose and putting underwear over your head are also not allowed.