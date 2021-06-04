Wall Street should brace for 'larger than normal price swings,' PNC's chief investment officer warns

A top investor expects volatility to dominate Wall Street for months.

Amanda Agati, PNC Financial's chief investment officer, lists stretched market valuations, Federal Reserve taper chatter and the end of stimulus checks as troubling forces in the market.

"You have to pick and choose your exposures very, very carefully," Agati said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "This is not a scenario where we think there's a rising tide that lifts all boats — certainly not at such elevated valuation levels for both equities and fixed income."

A major portion of her forecast includes an "unusual" volatility dynamic affecting both stocks and bonds right now.

According to Agati, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which is considered the market's fear gauge and reflects future volatility over a monthly time span, is back to its historical average. But she notes all contracts are still higher than January 2020, before the pandemic hit the United States.

Meanwhile, Agati is finding the bond market's equivalent of the VIX, the Merrill Lynch MOVE Index, is sitting at spring 2020's highs.

Agati warns the two trends spell bigger price swings ahead.

"We're likely to see larger than normal price swings," said Agati, who has $175 billion in assets under management.

She sees Federal Reserve policy as the biggest overall risk to the markets.

"I don't really believe that inflation is the key risk in terms of the path forward for the markets," Agati said. "We actually think it's that five-letter word that we've started to hear some Fed governors utter more recently, and that is 'taper."'