Etsy's stock can rise more than 20% even without a pandemic boost, Atlantic Equities says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
An employee works while sitting under a mural at Etsy Inc. headquarters in Brooklyn.
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Etsy is well-positioned to fight off competitors and remain a leading player in the booming e-commerce industry even after the pandemic, according to Atlantic Equities.

Etsy's stock is up more than 200% from pre-pandemic levels as locked-down consumers flocked to the e-commerce site for handmade goods, but shares have slipped in 2021 as the market shifted toward reopening and cyclical bets.

Analyst Daniela Nedialkova initiated coverage of the e-commerce company with an overweight rating, saying in a note to clients on Monday that Etsy's relationship to its merchants and customers makes it hard to unseat as an industry leader.

