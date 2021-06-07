CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Microsoft, GameStop, Apple, Bank of America & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Microsoft as overweight.
  • Wells Fargo reiterates Bank of America as a top pick.
  • Piper Sandler reiterates Chipotle as a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley downgrades Progressive to underweight from equal weight.
  • Loop initiates coverage of Peloton as buy.
  • Atlantic Equities initiates coverage of Etsy as overweight.
  • Baird downgrades Capital One to neutral from outperform.
  • Piper Sandler upgrades Visa to overweight from neutral.
  • Wedbush reiterates GameStop as underperform.
  • Deutsche Bank reiterates Apple as buy.
  • Argus downgrades AutoZone to hold from buy.
People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.
John Smith | VIEW press | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

