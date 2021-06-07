Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Microsoft, GameStop, Apple, Bank of America & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Microsoft as overweight.
- Wells Fargo reiterates Bank of America as a top pick.
- Piper Sandler reiterates Chipotle as a top pick.
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Progressive to underweight from equal weight.
- Loop initiates coverage of Peloton as buy.
- Atlantic Equities initiates coverage of Etsy as overweight.
- Baird downgrades Capital One to neutral from outperform.
- Piper Sandler upgrades Visa to overweight from neutral.
- Wedbush reiterates GameStop as underperform.
- Deutsche Bank reiterates Apple as buy.
- Argus downgrades AutoZone to hold from buy.
People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.
John Smith | VIEW press | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: