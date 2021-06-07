Tesla veteran Jerome Guillen leaves after less than three months leading trucking business

US electric car maker Tesla Vice President Jerome Guillen poses at the Paris Auto Show on the last press day on October 3, 2014. The Paris Auto show opens to the public on Saturday.

Tesla executive Jerome Guillen has left the company after only three months as the president of its Heavy Trucking unit, according to an SEC filing released Monday.

"We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future career," the company said in the filing. His last day was June 3.

Before his appointment to that role in March, Guillen had led the company's entire vehicles business since 2018. During his time as president of Automotive, Tesla opened its first plant overseas, in Shanghai, and expanded its battery cell supply partnerships. Guillen has worked at the company in roles reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk since November 2010.