World Bank says critical measures are needed to return women to the workforce after the pandemic

Indian women wait in a queue for food in New Delhi.

The World Bank has warned that critical measures need to be taken during the pandemic recovery to get women back to work and on the path to gender equality.

The pandemic has exacerbated existing gender gaps, and now more than ever, additional efforts are needed to move women forward, Caren Grown, global director of the World Bank Group, told CNBC on Friday.

"While everyone has faced the same storm, it has really differentially impacted men and women," Grown told "Squawk Box Asia."

For instance, though the death rate from Covid-19 has generally been higher among men, women have been more adversely impacted socially and economically, she said.

That's due in part to women's disproportionate representation in hard-hit industries, such as hospitality and tourism, ut also because of the additional caregiving duties they typically face.