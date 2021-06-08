Emerging markets are about to break out, Oppenheimer analyst says, and here's how to play it

In this article EEM

Emerging markets have been underperforming the S&P 500 this year, but Oppenheimer's Ari Wald sees a bullish development that stretches back to 2007. "The key point to our view here is that equity markets are broadening on a global scale," Oppenheimer's head of technical analysis told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "We have the U.S. still working, Europe breaking through 21-year resistance and emerging markets as well pushing on the door of a 14-year breakout trend," he said.

The EEM emerging market ETF moved to all-time highs earlier this year, surpassing a high set in October 2007. Wald sees the ETF heading back to attempt another breakout. It is currently 5% below that mid-February 2021 peak. "As long as that ETF is above support at $52 — that marks both its March low as well as its 200-day average — as long as you're above there, I think ultimately you do get a more definitive breakout to a new high over the coming months," said Wald. The EEM ETF closed Monday at $55.71 a share. Wald pinpoints China Petroleum & Chemical as one stock that could ride the upswing. "It is still about 40% of what it was trading at back in 2018, and we're in the process, we think, of reversing this multiyear decline. There's support at the 50-day average at around $53, and I think as long as you're above there, this stock makes its way into the low- to mid-$60s," he said.