Goldman Sachs says disruptions from the chip shortage should diminish in the second half of 2021

The worst may soon be over when it comes to disruptions stemming from the global chip shortage, according to Goldman Sachs.

Andrew Tilton, chief Asia economist at the bank, said the situation could improve in the second half of 2021.

He said there have been "noticeable tightening" of supply chains and shipment delays in North Asian economies such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, which are involved in the semiconductor supply chain.

"That will have an impact on downstream sectors. Auto production is one of those," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

"Our analysts believe we're probably in the worst period of that right now. That is, we're seeing the biggest disruption downstream (in) industries like auto right now and that will gradually ease over the back half of the year," Tilton said.