CNBC Pro

UBS upgrades Target to buy, says pandemic-era strength will continue

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Shoppers at a Target store in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Investors should feel comfortable betting on Target's success continuing even as the economy reopens, according to UBS.

The company continued to grow its margins year-over-year during the first fiscal quarter, and its stock has gained 30% year to date. However, shares are trading within 10% of the average analyst price target, according to FactSet, implying that some on Wall Street are skeptical that the run can continue.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients that Target's profitability should remain strong even as the pandemic ends and discounting returns and the benefit from the stimulus programs wanes.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHVAC play Johnson Controls is up 42% this year and JPMorgan says there's more to go
Jesse Pound39 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Delta to buy, says international and business travel will boost stock
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks the health tech stocks set for a post-pandemic boom
Lucy Handley6 hours ago
Read More