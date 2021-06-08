Wall Street Bets targets Wendy's with new stock buying strategy, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said the Wall Street Bets investing crowd is flexing its muscle on analysts after the online investing group sparked an unsuspecting rally in Wendy's shares.

The stock surged to a record after catching an endorsement in the popular Reddit forum responsible for big moves in GameStop and AMC Entertainment this year.

"I want you to forget the analysts right now. The person in charge of Wendy's is Reddit user Chillznda," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "With that [user] and some other favorable anonymous posts, Wendy's stock explodes higher."

Wendy's shares rose almost 26% for its best trading day in more than a year. The momentum helped push other restaurant stocks such as Wingstop, Domino's and Shake Shack higher Tuesday, he added.

Cramer noted that the endorsement was a departure from the headline-grabbing short squeezes that put a spotlight on the group of retail investors, which grew in size during the coronavirus pandemic.

A short squeeze happens when investors who make a bet that a stock price will fall are forced to cover cut their losses if the price rises instead.

"Now they're spreading their wings, even into an institutional favorite like Wendy's with a very low short position," Cramer said.