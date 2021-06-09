Anthony Scaramucci says he accepts bitcoin's volatility, sees upside as it challenges gold

Investors will need to accept the trajectory and level of volatility in bitcoin as the digital currency becomes more widely adopted globally, according to SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci.

Following a run to an all-time high above $63,000 in April, the price of bitcoin has swiftly tumbled in a matter of weeks — at one point even more than halving from those earlier highs. Still, it's gained more than 10% since the start of 2021. As of 2:35 a.m. ET Wednesday, the price of bitcoin was at $33,744, according to data from Coin Metrics.

"I will point out that bitcoin is still up on the year, so it's actually been a very good performer this year.," Scaramucci told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

Skybridge Capital has "about $500 million" in bitcoin, according to Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner at the firm as well as a CNBC contributor.

He said bitcoin is still only in its early adoption stage and is set to become a "replacement" for gold, adding: "We actually like the upside characteristics and are willing to accept the volatility in bitcoin."