Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise; China inflation data for May ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive start on Wednesday, ahead of Chinese inflation data expected later in the day.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,970 while its counterpart in Osaka also sat at 28,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,963.56.

Over in Australia, shares also looked set to start the trading day in positive territory. The SPI futures contract was at 7,314.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,292.60.

On the economic data front, China's consumer price index and producer price index for May are expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its growth forecast, with the global economy now expected to grow 5.6% in 2021. That compared against an earlier forecast in January for a 4% global economic expansion in 2021.

Still, the organization warned in a Tuesday press release that global output will be about 2% below pre-pandemic projections by the end of this year in spite of the recovery.