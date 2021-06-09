Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise; China inflation data for May ahead

- China's consumer price index and producer price index for May are expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
- The World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its growth forecast, with the global economy now expected to grow 5.6% in 2021.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive start on Wednesday, ahead of Chinese inflation data expected later in the day.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,970 while its counterpart in Osaka also sat at 28,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,963.56.
Over in Australia, shares also looked set to start the trading day in positive territory. The SPI futures contract was at 7,314.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,292.60.
Meanwhile, the World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its growth forecast, with the global economy now expected to grow 5.6% in 2021. That compared against an earlier forecast in January for a 4% global economic expansion in 2021.
Still, the organization warned in a Tuesday press release that global output will be about 2% below pre-pandemic projections by the end of this year in spite of the recovery.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed little changed at 4,227.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 30.42 points to 34,599.82 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.31% to 13,924.91.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.076 — hovering above the 90 level that it fell below earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.48 per dollar, weaker than levels around 109.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7737, as compared with levels around $0.776 seen earlier in the trading week.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- China: Consumer price index and producer price index for May at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN