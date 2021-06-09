In China's new Covid hotspot, police detain those who violate virus prevention measures

GUANGZHOU, China — Police in Guangzhou detained people who have fallen foul of Covid prevention laws, as the southern Chinese city deals with an outbreak of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Authorities in the city of over 15 million people have moved swiftly to introduce mass testing and lockdown local areas since detecting the first local case of the Delta variant in China on May 21 in Guangzhou.

Since then, Guangzhou had a total of 115 cases as of midnight on June 8 — the most out of the entire Guangdong province which also includes the technology hub of Shenzhen. It began with a 75-year-old woman who visited a restaurant.

The latest flare-up is cause for concern as the Delta variant is known to be highly transmissible.

After the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan last year, China broadly managed to control it. Life in the world's second-largest economy has been relatively normal for over a year, but a broad spread of the Delta variant could threaten that. So far it has been contained in Guangdong.

But cases continue to show up, mainly in the hotspot of Liwan in the west of Guangzhou and Haizhu and Nansha in the south. Authorities are fighting to contain its spread.

Parts of Liwan have been locked down, which means residents cannot enter or leave a certain zone. Shops have been shut. Across various areas of the city, restaurants have been forced to stop dine-in services and instead move to outdoor dining or takeout only.