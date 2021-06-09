Airlines

Swarm of Cicadas ground White House press corps charter, delaying flight to Europe

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The Delta-operated charter was delayed after cicadas swarmed the Airbus jetliner's auxiliary power unit.
  • The White House press corps was put on another plane early Wednesday.
  • Reporters were heading to the U.K. to attend the G7 summit.
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 landing at Athens International Airport AIA ,LGAV / ATH Eleftherios Venizelos, with registration N806NW, a former Northwest Airlines Airplane.
Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

A swarm of cicadas grounded a White House charter jetliner late Tuesday, delaying dozens of reporters set to travel to Europe ahead of President Joe Biden's first overseas trip.

The chartered Delta Air Lines Airbus 330-300 was set to take off around 9 p.m. from Washington Dulles International Airport, before the horde arrived, marking the latest disruption from the billions of Brood X cicadas that emerged this year after 17 years underground.

Delta said that flight was delayed because the auxiliary power unit, or APU, which provides electrical power to the cabin and other onboard systems, became inoperative.

"At issue was the presence of periodical cicadas within the APU, rendering it unworkable," Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said in a statement. "Delta teams dispatched a replacement Airbus A330 aircraft and crew to Washington-Dulles International Airport to operate the flight."

That power unit must be fully functional for transoceanic flight.

The new Delta charter left Dulles for Cornwall Airport Newquay in the U.K. around 3:30 a.m. ET, Delta said.

"We apologize to our charter customers for this rarest of entomological delays, but still nothing is more important than safety," Durrant said.

Magicicada periodical cicadas, members of Brood X, cluster on a plant at Fairland Recreational Park June 01, 2021 in Burtonsville, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images