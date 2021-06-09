Half of Americans 12 and older are fully vaccinated as daily Covid case counts remain below 15,000

A 12-year old girl receives the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in New York City on May 14th, 2021.

Half of Americans aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. The CDC signed off on expanded usage of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in mid-May, widening the age range of the population eligible for a shot.

The seven-day average of daily U.S. infections held below 15,000 as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

About 52% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and 42% is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Those numbers jump to 61% with one shot or more and 50% fully inoculated for the eligible 12 and older population.