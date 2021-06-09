European banks are in a much better position now than when the pandemic first hit, Goldman says

LONDON — European banks are in better shape now than at the start of the pandemic for two reasons, a Goldman Sachs analyst told CNBC on Wednesday.

"The non-performing loan ratios are down year-on-year, so compared to a year ago the portion of your book that is not performing has actually decreased," Jernej Omahen, head of European Financial Institutions research at Goldman Sachs, said.

Non-performing loans refer to credit that the borrower can no longer pay. These were a big part of the balance sheets of European banks in the wake of the 2008 and 2011 crises and have been one of the elements preventing profitability.

"Right now, part of the reason for that is structural," Omahen said, mentioning the de-risking efforts that European lenders have undertaken since the global financial crisis.

The second reason behind the improvement of the balance sheets "is just the reality of events, which also means that we've had substantial fiscal and monetary support for the economy and for the corporates," Omahen also said.