IBM tells U.S. employees they will return to the office in September

IBM's U.S. employees will go back to the office the week of Sept. 7, according to a memo sent to staff this week from Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux.

In the memo, which was viewed by CNBC, LaMoreaux said that IBM is working on protocols for fully vaccinated employees to work in the office without masks. In addition, LaMoreaux said IBM is working on health and safety protocols for business travel and meetings with clients from outside the company.

The memo didn't specify whether or not employees will have the option to continue remote work either full or part time, but did say IBM has "long-established practices and policies supporting work life balance which will continue as we return to the office."

The return to work plan only applies IBM's employees in the U.S., where Covid-19 cases have dramatically fallen in recent months amid a massive vaccination drive across the country. IBM operates in 175 countries.

Also on Wednesday, Facebook clarified its post-pandemic work plans. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said most employees would be allowed to work remotely if their jobs didn't require them to be in the office.

--CNBC's Hugh Son contributed to this report.