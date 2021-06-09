'Impotent' Fed policy will fail to contain 1970s-type inflation, investor Peter Boockvar predicts

Most people want to forget this part of the 1970s.

But inflation is back, and investor Peter Boockvar predicts it will be the most widespread in decades.

"Monetary policy ... is right now impotent in its ability to stimulate economic activity," the Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Boockvar warns the issue is particularly evident in the housing market, which is the most sensitive to changes in rates.

"We are at a point where very low interest rates are no longer stimulative to the housing market," he said. "On the purchase side, we know the dearth of inventories and sticker-shock price increases are slowing the pace of transactions."

Boockvar, a CNBC contributor, also points to the refinancing rate. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, fewer people are refinancing. Last week, total mortgage application volume dropped 3.1%, it reported.

To Boockvar, the bigger story is the refi index's longer-term trend.