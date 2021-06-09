Start-up Kepler raises $60 million to expand in-space data communications network, add US office

Kepler Communications, a start-up that is building a satellite internet network for service outside of the Earth, raised $60 million in a new round to help the Toronto-based company grow, including an expansion in the U.S.

"We're not selling to businesses directly here on Earth – we're focused on providing communications to space stations, to other satellites, to allow them to bring their information back down to Earth in real time," Kepler CEO Mina Mitry told CNBC.

Kepler's private equity round was led by Tribe Capital, which has previously invested in space companies Relativity and Momentus, with funding also coming from Addition Capital and Canaan Partners. The company has now brought in $90 million in total since its founding in 2015.

The company is working to put "just over 200 satellites" in orbit to get its network "fully operational by 2023," Mitry said. Kepler's satellites are "roughly the size of a cereal box," circling the Earth in low orbits that run from the north pole to the south pole every 90 minutes. The company has 15 satellites operating in orbit and is building the satellites in its Toronto headquarters at a rate of more than 10 per month.

Thanks to the satellites already in orbit, Kepler is generating revenue in the "millions range" even before its network is fully operational, Mitry said.