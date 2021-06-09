No 'Freedom Day'? UK could delay lifting of all Covid restrictions due to Delta variant

Despite much fanfare over its rapid vaccination program and the unlocking of coronavirus restrictions in recent months, the U.K. could be about to delay its much-vaunted lifting of all lockdown measures in England on June 21.

Concerns around the "Delta" variant of the virus, the mutation originally discovered in India, have grown in recent weeks with the number of cases attributed to the variant, and hospitalizations, rising — particularly among the not-yet vaccinated and in northwest England and Scotland.

The U.K. government is expected to decide over the next few days whether to delay the lifting of restrictions in England on June 21, which had been "Freedom Day" and the date when the government hoped to "be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact."

"Step 4" of the lifting of restrictions is meant to see more premises allowed to reopen, including nightclubs, and restrictions on large events and performances removed.

But several high profile officials and health experts have signaled that the government could, and should, delay the June 21 lifting given the spread of the Delta variant which has provoked a sharp uptick in infections.

In the last seven days, 38,679 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up 14.5% on the previous seven days, government data shows.

Deaths remain low but have also risen from a low base; in the last seven days, 72 people have died within 28 days of a positive test result, up 29 from the previous week.