U.S. is in discussions with Moderna on buying Covid vaccine doses for other nations

A medical worker from Parrish Medical Center holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination clinic for employees of Port Canaveral, workers at local hotels and restaurants, and residents of the Port Canaveral community.

The U.S. government is in negotiations with Moderna to potentially secure additional Covid-19 vaccine doses to supply to the world, according to a person familiar.

The discussions may lead to a similar number of doses purchased as a deal revealed Wednesday with Pfizer, said the person, who declined to be named because the negotiations aren't public.