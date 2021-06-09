Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chevron, Dish, Wendy's, Coinbase, Goldman Sachs & more

Key Points
- Barclays reiterates Chevron as overweight.
- Stifel downgrades Wendy's to hold from buy.
- Raymond James initiates coverage of Coinbase as underperform.
- RBC initiates coverage of Lordstown Motors as underperform.
- RBC initiates coverage of Fisker as outperform.
- Credit Suisse upgrades Colgate-Palmolive to outperform from neutral.
- JPMorgan downgrades Dish Network to underweight from neutral.
- Citi initiates coverage of Darling Ingredients as buy.
- Wells Fargo upgrades Fox Corporation to overweight from equal weight.
- Jefferies upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch to buy from hold.
- Jefferies initiates coverage of Morgan Stanley as buy.
- Jefferies initiates coverage of Goldman Sachs as buy.
Dish Networks exhibit at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.
Justin Solomon | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: