Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chevron, Dish, Wendy's, Coinbase, Goldman Sachs & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays reiterates Chevron as overweight.
  • Stifel downgrades Wendy's to hold from buy.
  • Raymond James initiates coverage of Coinbase as underperform.
  • RBC initiates coverage of Lordstown Motors as underperform.
  • RBC initiates coverage of Fisker as outperform.
  • Credit Suisse upgrades Colgate-Palmolive to outperform from neutral.
  • JPMorgan downgrades Dish Network to underweight from neutral.
  • Citi initiates coverage of Darling Ingredients as buy.
  • Wells Fargo upgrades Fox Corporation to overweight from equal weight.
  • Jefferies upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch to buy from hold.
  • Jefferies initiates coverage of Morgan Stanley as buy.
  • Jefferies initiates coverage of Goldman Sachs as buy.
Dish Networks exhibit at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.
Justin Solomon | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

