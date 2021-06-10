Bipartisan Senate group reaches infrastructure deal without tax hikes — but leaders still need to sign off

(L-R) U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) hold a bipartisan meeting on infrastructure in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building after original talks fell through with the White House on June 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Senators from both parties have reached an infrastructure deal they hope to sell as a plan that can get through Congress with bipartisan support.

A group of 10 Democrats and Republicans struck what they called a "realistic, compromise framework to modernize our nation's infrastructure and energy technologies," according to a joint statement released Thursday by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. The plan "would be fully paid for and not include tax increases," the senators added.

"We are discussing our approach with our respective colleagues, and the White House, and remain optimistic that this can lay the groundwork to garner broad support from both parties and meet America's infrastructure needs," the lawmakers said.

The senators have tried to craft their own plan after infrastructure talks between President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., collapsed. While the 10 lawmakers agreed to a deal, they still face a challenge in trying to win support from the White House and congressional leaders to make their proposal law.

The senators briefed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on the plan Wednesday, and the Kentucky Republican was "open" to it, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters Thursday. It is unclear now if the package will be comprehensive enough to appease Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Biden.

The White House has also faced backlash from progressives who do not want the president to abandon Democratic priorities in order to pass a bill with Republican votes.