Craft beer brewer BrewDog accused of breeding ‘culture of fear’ by ex-employees

LONDON — BrewDog, the independent craft beer brewer based in Scotland, has been accused of breeding a "culture of fear" in an open letter by former employees.

The letter published Wednesday said BrewDog had been "built on a cult of personality." It went on to say that "by placing personalities at the centre of your messaging, you have inflated egos and fostered a culture within craft beer that deifies founders, and gives weight to sexist and misogynistic brewers who claim to be standing up for free speech."

It said that BrewDog had spent years claiming to be a top employer but "ask former staff what they think of those claims, and you'll most likely be laughed at."

BrewDog was founded in 2007 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and has seen success thanks to the boom in popularity of craft beer, expanding into the U.S. in 2015.

The letter included a section addressing BrewDog co-founder James Watt directly, stating that it was with him that the "responsibility for this rotten culture lies." Watt tweeted a response to the letter on Thursday, saying that it was "so upsetting, but so important."