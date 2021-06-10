CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse upgrades F5 Networks, says buy the dip in the cybersecurity stock

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Investors are missing the broad strength of F5 Networks and a recent pullback has created a buying opportunity, according to Credit Suisse.

The stock has struggled since the network security company's most recent earnings report in late April, with shares falling more than 8% and Wall Street analysts raising concern about software growth.

Analyst Sami Badri upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that a recent conversation with management had increased Credit Suisse's confidence in the direction of F5.

