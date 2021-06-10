Grab and GoTo IPOs could spawn more Southeast Asian startups, says venture capital firm

SINGAPORE — The public listings for two of Southeast Asia's tech giants will likely pave the way for more high-growth businesses to emerge from the region, said venture capital firm 500 Startups.

Contrary to concerns that regional heavyweights may "gobble up" smaller start-ups and stymie innovation, Vishal Harnal told CNBC that "couldn't be further from the truth." Rather, he said, the initial public offerings of Grab and GoTo could boost the ecosystem and produce more billion-dollar start-ups.

Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab announced in April that it would go public through a special purpose acquisition company merger valued at $39.6 billion — the largest ever blank-check deal. Meanwhile, the newly-merged Indonesia on-demand platform GoTo Group confirmed to CNBC that it would go public this year.

"While there will be (mergers and acquisitions), while these companies will acquire smaller start-ups, they're going to invest in far more companies than they acquire, and it's going to lead to a lot more billion-dollar companies — or unicorns — being born as a result of that," Harnal told "Street Signs Asia" Monday.