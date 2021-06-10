Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri: These 3 ingredients will give you the best meals for the least amount of money
Cooking at home can save you money.
And if you are looking for a single ingredient that is affordable and can be used in countless dishes, you can start out with a whole chicken, according to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
The protein is easy to cook, offers plenty of variety and everything you don't eat can be used to make a stock for later, said Fieri.
Check out this video to learn about the other protein and a vegetable that Fieri keeps in his kitchen if he's planning to cook at home.
