Celebrity chef Guy Fieri: These 3 ingredients will give you the best meals for the least amount of money

Cooking at home can save you money.

And if you are looking for a single ingredient that is affordable and can be used in countless dishes, you can start out with a whole chicken, according to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

The protein is easy to cook, offers plenty of variety and everything you don't eat can be used to make a stock for later, said Fieri.

Check out this video to learn about the other protein and a vegetable that Fieri keeps in his kitchen if he's planning to cook at home.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.