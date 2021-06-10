CNBC Pro

JPMorgan upgrades UPS, predicts a 20% rally on improved pricing power

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A United Parcel Service worker delivers packages in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Parcel carrier UPS is exiting the pandemic with stronger pricing power, and that should help its stock rise, according to JPMorgan.

UPS held an investor day on Wednesday, and the initial reaction to the event wasn't strong. Shares fell more than 4% after what several analysts described as conservative guidance for 2023.

However, JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and said in a note on Thursday that investors were overlooking UPS' new pricing strategy.

