Non-tax filer families will soon be able to sign up for the enhanced monthly child tax credit

There's good news for families that don't traditionally file taxes but have children who are eligible for the new, enhanced child tax credit.

They will soon be able to send their information directly to the IRS without filing a tax return, ensuring that they receive the monthly payments, which are slated to begin July 15.

The IRS will launch two portals, expected in June, for families to input more updated information concerning the enhanced child tax credit, the House Ways and Means Committee said in a Thursday statement. The committee also released an information sheet on the new enhanced credit.

One portal will allow those who do not traditionally file a tax return but are eligible for the credit to give the IRS the information needed to receive the monthly payments.

More from Invest in You:

How to resist the urge to splurge in a post-pandemic spending spree

How to avoid overspending in this hot housing market

How to vet budgeting and investing apps

"I think it is great news that the IRS has clarified publicly that there will be an option for non-filers to claim the child tax credit," said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, adding that many of these people are outside the tax system, so difficult for the IRS to reach. "Alerting nonprofits and agencies that work in communities early is really going to be critical in getting people signed up."

Those who traditionally don't file tax returns usually have very little income and are exactly the families that the legislation hopes to assist with monthly payments through the credit, she said.

Another portal will help families that have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return that's been processed by the agency give more current information about their household. This is important for families that have more eligible children in 2021, have had a change in marital status or a significant drop in income — all of which could mean they're owed larger monthly checks through the credit.