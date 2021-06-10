Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, Dave & Busters, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and more

A dog hi-fives it's owner in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Chewy — Shares of Chewy fell about 2% after hours despite the company's first-quarter financial results beating Wall Street's estimates. The pet-product retailer reported first-quarter earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. Analysts were looking for a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Dave & Buster's — Dave & Buster's shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the restaurant and entertainment company reported first-quarter earnings topping analysts' expectations. Dave & Buster's saw quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, while analysts projected a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's first-quarter revenue also beat the Street's projections.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals tumbled 13% in after-hour trading after the company announced it would end its development of VX-864, a liver-disease drug. Vertex said in a press release that "the magnitude of treatment effect observed in this study is unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit."

AMC Entertainment — Shares of AMC Entertainment dropped 1% in extended trading after retail favorites hit a wall during the regular session. The stock saw a massive rally recently, but is down more than 10% this week. Still, AMC shares are 1,919% higher in 2021.