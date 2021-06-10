Treasury says tax gap to balloon to $7 trillion over next decade, calls for beefed-up IRS

The Treasury Department estimates that the difference between how much Americans owe in taxes and how much they actually pay will balloon to $7 trillion over the next decade.

In prepared remarks, Deputy Assistant Secretary Mark Mazur told Congress on Thursday that the so-called tax gap will only worsen over the next several years without more funding from lawmakers.

He added that the estimate of the gross tax gap is around $580 billion for 2019 alone.

"Over the coming decade, the gross tax gap is projected to total approximately $7 trillion, roughly 15 percent of all owed taxes," Mazur told House lawmakers.

"A larger tax gap generates the following results: higher tax rates elsewhere in the system, lower revenues to fund the nation's fiscal priorities, or higher budget deficits and larger amounts of federal debt," he added. "Extensive and persistent non-compliance also undermines confidence in the fairness of our tax system."

Mazur blamed the persistent and growing tax gap on insufficient funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS budget has been reduced by 20% over the last 10 years, resulting in a raft of staff layoffs and a marked decline in audit rates.