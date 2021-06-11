Apple envisions a smart home where users can unlock the front door with their iPhone

In this article AAPL

Tim Cook Source: Apple

Apple introduced several new features for its smart home initiative at its annual WWDC conference, including a way to unlock your front door with an iPhone through a digital key in the Wallet App. But Apple is taking a different tack with its smart home strategy than it does its main platforms, like iOS or MacOS, where the company both builds the hardware and controls the software. Instead, Apple's smart home strategy relies heavily on encouraging third-party hardware makers to adopt Apple's platform, HomeKit, which aims to simplify the process of getting gadgets from various companies to work together seamlessly. For example, Apple didn't release an Apple-branded smart lock, but it did promote a smart lock that uses Apple's software and integrates tightly with the iPhone's Home and Wallet apps. Other HomeKit-enabled gadgets include air conditioners, video cameras, motion sensors, doorbells, and lights. For Apple, this strategy aims to position iPhone and Apple Watch as controllers for a wide variety of in-home functions, making them more valuable to current customers and discouraging them from switching to an Android phone when it is time to upgrade. Apple's smart home strategy could also boost Apple TV or HomePod sales, as these devices can be used as the smart home's hub.

'Hey Siri' comes home

Perhaps the biggest smart home announcement at WWDC for iOS 15, which will be released this fall, is that Apple said it planned to open up Siri, its voice assistant, to work with third-party smart home gadgets like Ecobee's Smart Thermostat later this year. Soon, users will be able to say "Hey Siri" to non-Apple gadgets — matching an ability that Google's Assistant and Amazon Alexa were already capable of. "While we don't believe that Siri is a major reason why people buy Apple products, we do believe that the expansion of Siri into third-party devices could help drive the use of Siri and help support Apple's push into the smart home market," Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho wrote in a note this week. Through a supported third-party device like the Smart Thermostat, users will be able to call Siri and send messages, add reminders, and even use family members' iPhones, Apple Watches, and HomePods as an intercom. There is one catch though — the feature requires a HomePod or HomePod mini. Essentially, the third-party Siri gadget passes messages to the HomePod for processing.

Apple's Home Key feature in the Wallet app. Apple