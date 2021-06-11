Jim Cramer: Be patient with bitcoin, approach the S&P with caution

CNBC's Jim Cramer is advising that investors who are searching for entry and exit points keep a close eye on both stock and cryptocurrency trades in the coming weeks.

The "Mad Money" host on Friday reviewed chart analysis from Tom DeMark, the founder and head of DeMark Analytics.

"The charts, as interpreted by Tom DeMark, suggest that bitcoin might take another month to bottom, while the S&P 500 could peak as soon as next week," he said. "Considering Tom's track record, that's a good reason to be patient with bitcoin and approach the S&P with some caution."

DeMark invented the DeMark Indicator, which some traders use to time the market. The methodology, which follows patterns to project when a trend could change course, is popular among crypto traders to spot highs and lows, Cramer said.

Cramer reviewed the daily chart action for bitcoin, which peaked at around $65,000 in mid-April. The digital coin is now trading above $37,300 as of Friday after falling to $30,000 in mid-May.