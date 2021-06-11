CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs sees oil rallying into the summer. Here are the firm’s top stock picks to play it

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas.
Angus Mordant | Reuters

Oil prices are up more than 40% for 2021 amid a recovery in demand for petroleum products, and Goldman Sachs sees more upside for crude and energy stocks.

West Texas Intermediate crude hovered on Friday around its highest level since October 2018, trading at $70.61 per barrel. Brent crude futures stood at $72.83, a level also not seen in more than two years.

Goldman sees Brent climbing to $80 this summer because of "a further large vaccine-driven increase in demand, including jet, in the face of mostly inelastic supply."

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, Apple, JPMorgan, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProBed Bath & Beyond can fall 30% as Reddit frenzy slows, KeyBanc says
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
CNBC ProRBC names Zoom Video a top pick, says stock can bounce 30%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More