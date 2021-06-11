Inflation is undergoing a ‘structural shift’ and these markets will benefit, strategist says

A mining truck takes ore from the pit to a crusher at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass, California, January 30, 2020.

European stocks are set to outperform the U.S. as inflation sticks around and commodities begin a new "supercycle," according to Livermore Partners Chief Investment Officer David Neuhauser.

The U.S. consumer price index on Thursday showed a 5% jump in headline inflation in May from the previous year, its sharpest increase since 2008. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also notched a 28-year high of 3.8%.

While markets have broadly dismissed the current red-hot inflation figures as transitory and fueled by short-term anomalous factors, Neuhauser argued that a more fundamental "structural shift" was taking place.

Livermore Partners has noted that wages are not rising as much as would normally be expected alongside GDP growth rates upward of 6%. Real average hourly earnings in the U.S., which account for inflation, were down 2.8% in May from the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"As you are seeing prices for automobiles, as prices for houses, as prices for food and energy go up, even though it looks like the economies are starting to boom, the real issue is you're not seeing wages grow as fast," Neuhauser told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday.

"Thus ultimately that is going to start to pinch the consumer and as you know, the consumer is 70%-plus of the economy."

If inflation is indeed here to stay, as Livermore Partners anticipates, Neuhauser suggested this will cause troubles down the line and will cause the Federal Reserve to apply the brakes to its accommodative monetary policy.

Wage growth sluggish

Neuhauser pointed to McDonald's and Chipotle as examples of companies that have begun to incur substantial and rising input costs while struggling to attract workers in the wake of the pandemic, leading them to offer bonuses and focus on wage growth.

"That is ultimately going to increase the price of their goods and services which will of course increase the prices to consumers," he added.