Tesla set to begin deliveries of its new Model S Plaid

Tesla was poised to start deliveries of its new Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of the company's flagship electric sedan, on Thursday with a live stream event in Fremont, California.

CEO Elon Musk had promised that the Tesla Model S Plaid would deliver acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds.

The company's website says the tri-motor, all-wheel drive Model S Plaid also produces 1,020 horsepower, features a battery with an EPA-rated range of up to 390 miles and can hit a top speed of 200 miles per hour, if equipped with the proper wheels and tires. Those won't be available until the fall, according to the fine print on the site.

The Model S Plaid interior also includes a steering yoke rather than a traditional steering wheel, a 17-inch center touchscreen display and separate 8-inch display in the rear for passengers' entertainment, and processing power the company says is on par with modern gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5.